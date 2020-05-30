Vyper Ranking stages amazing lockdown ‘Vybration’ online show

Despite experiencing network hiccups, sound glitches, and fluctuating video quality during the live-stream, dancehall artiste Vyper Ranking played a mesmerizing role as he held his first-ever online show.

The Bantu Entertainment singer and songwriter had dancehall music fans swaying to a selection of songs from his latest release as well as a couple of his old jams.

Vyper Ranking, real name Ayiire Saddam, who played live music was joined on the night by a seven-piece backing band that followed every word he uttered as he showcased his special blend of dancehall music.

During the show, Vyper Ranking’s main message to his followers was about sensitizing the public on the guidelines on how to keep safe from spreading the deadly novel Coronavirus pandemic disease that has sent the world on it knees.

Having received overwhelming remarks from the show despite the difficulties that he faced, the humble artist took to his socials the express himself as he thanked his fans for the continuous support and love that they showed him.

I’m here to thank all those who contributed to the success of my Online Concert, I won’t mention names but I’m so proud of you guys. I can’t forget to thank you my loyal fans for the love and support, I can’t take that for granted. We had some little challenges like poor network, and sound audibility, this is just the beginning next time we shall do better. Vyper Ranking

