You’re my best producer, you made me great hits – Halima praises Steve Jean

Legendary artist Halima Namakula who is well-known for her hit song Ekimbewo has heaped praise upon veteran music producer Steve Jean in a short sweet-worded birthday message.

Halima Namakula, who is at times referred to as the mother of artistes and also popularly remembered for her role in Ebonie’s drama series Babawo claimed that Steve Jean is her best producer ever.

She backed up her statement by disclosing how they are great friends and also shared memories of how Steve Jean made her great and timely hit songs.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my son Steve Jean, a friend for many years and my Best producer that made me the greatest HITS starting with Ekimbeewo. Please join me to wish the Legendary Producer a wonderful birthday Halima Namakula

Steve Jean is a pillar in Uganda’s music industry and is revered for grooming the now-defunct Blu*3 music group of Cindy Ssanyu, Jackie Chandiru, and Lillian Mbabazi.

He is also known for being the brains behind many lit music events around town.

