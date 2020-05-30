Zari Hassan claps back at critics who want her off social media

Ugandan-born socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan scoffed at her critics who want her off social media claiming she’s old enough by advising them to lie low.

This is after the mother of five shared a video on social media hinting about how girls who are in their 20s and are full of negative energy want her off social media.

She also bragged of how some girls who pretend to be young can’t be compared to her when they are put to sit together on the same seat before she added that some are even bad looking.

Zari Hassan went ahead to confirm about debatable age as she noted that in September she will be making 40 years.

I’m making 40-years in September this year but am looking younger and nicer than you who claim you are in the 20s, you pretend you are young but you look older than me, in fact, you can’t even sit where I sit, you can get ashamed of yourself because of your bad looks. I have 5 kids, I have gone through a lot but I still look nice and younger, and social media has no age restrictions so leave me to enjoy my life. Zari Hassan

