Full of praise for Ugandans, Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna Oketch revealed that she was set to perform in Uganda in April but COVID-19 ruined her planned visit to the +256.

For most Ugandans, Tanasha Donna is the woman who fell in love with Zari Hassan’s baby daddy Diamond Platnumz. Their relationship, however, hit a dead end earlier this year.

The Kenyan Radio Personality-turned-Musician joined the music industry in 2019 and has since released a couple of club bangers. Her fame increased so much in the period she was with Diamond and she used it wisely.

With a music brand of her own, Tanasha had been booked to perform in Uganda in April as she revealed in her Instagram post. It would have been her very first visit to the East African country but the Coronavirus outbreak ruined her plans.

UGANDA BAGANDAAA! Trending number 13! Kenyans & Ugandans are very similar minded from what I hear. Najua tu that you guys party better than us & have more fun than us. (FUN FACT: Imagine I have never ever been to Uganda and last I was meant to come in April I was booked for a show then this whole Covid 19 started. ) Back to the point, ASANTE UGANDA Tanasha Donna | Instagram

The Ugandan government put a halt on all public gatherings including music shows in March to prevent the widespread of COVID-19. No event has been held since and we wonder if Tanasha’s dreams will come to reality soon.

We can surely have her here as soon as all this COVID-19 period comes to an end. What do you think of that?

