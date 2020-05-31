Known for always giving an opportunity to his talented friends, Pallaso again introduced a new rapper named School Fees onto the big scene during the Club Beatz At Home online concert on Saturday.

The first time I heard of the Ugandan musician called School Fees was in April 2019 when Ahmed Muto was arrested by police for a defamation case reported by fellow rapper Gravity Omutujju.

Do not be confused by that School Fees. There is another raw talent who goes by the same stage name and he showed us that he could be a huge addition to the music industry during the Club Beatz show on Saturday night.

TGM boss Pallaso came fourth on the list of performers on Saturday after Mafikizolo, Kenneth Mugabi and Navio had already hyped up the show. The K.O.T.E upped the tempo with his energy.

Pallaso performs on Club Beatz At Home finale

Amidst his performance, Pallaso then invited a one School Fees and unsurprisingly, most viewers didn’t know a thing about the new rapper. He came on dressed in a white shirt, faded grey jeans and a black cap facing backwards.

His look was unstarlike but when he started rapping, it was clear that he had so much talent oozing from him. With a freestyle rap, School Fees jammed to Pallaso’s song Destroy (Motigbana cover) with finesse.

In a Luga-flo style that has increasingly grown on the Ugandan music scene over the years, School Fees added fire to the online show and he must have left a lasting impression among most viewers. Catch his performance here:

.@McPallaso introduces his student who is called “School Fees”! 🤣#ClubBeatzAtHome. Go to the @ClubPilsener Facebook and YouTube for more performances. pic.twitter.com/9uIZ3A1AbF — MBU (@MBU) May 30, 2020

