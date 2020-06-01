Grenade has never slept with Zari, they’re just friends – Faridah Ndausi

Ugandan Media personality and Actress who has featured in a number of Nigerian movies Faridah Ndausi has trashed rumors claiming that singer Grenade Official has ever shared a bed with Zari Hassan.

Faridah Ndausi who broke up with veteran radio presenter and events emcee Omulangira Ndausi over infidelity disregarded the rumors as she revealed how she clearly knows Zari’s lifestyle since they have been friends for more than 15 years.

The renown actress went on to defend the South Africa-based Ugandan socialite maintaining that she is just friends with Grenade and that there is nothing beyond friendship between them.

Faridah Ndausi and Zari Hassan



Faridah, who has also ever faced accusations of sleeping with a popular Nigerian actor Desmond Elliot, explained that Zari and Grenade were just posing for a challenge. She questioned that had the rumors been true, why didn’t the media also allege the rumors on her yet they were together.

I’ve been friends with Zari for almost 15 years but the truth between Zari and Grenade is that the two have never been to bed together. Whatever it is, they’re just friends and there is nothing between them. In fact, Zari is a person who loves to help or reach out to people. So when she comes out and takes on a challenge with an artist, It doesn’t mean that they are in love. Good enough, I was around why didn’t the media put allegations on me instead of Zari? Faridah Ndausi

