Rachel K worried about her brothers’ safety amid George Floyd protests

Following the ongoing protests in the US that were sparked off by the controversial death of former American Football player George Floyd at the hands of police, singer Rachel K has shown concern for her brothers’ safety.

Rachel K, the daughter to legendary singer and mentor Halima Namakula, showed concern about her brothers’ lives through a touching short letter on her socials.

In her post, Rachel K expresses how she is worried about her three brothers’ lives and keeps praying that they don’t run into police fearing that any slight interaction with the men in security uniform could have her brothers tortured like the late George Floyd.

Rachel K’s brothers

She goes on to state how they are married men and loving fathers living in the US but due to the increasing protests, she is not settled deep down in her heart.

These are my 3 older brothers. Happily married. Loving fathers. Living in AMERICA and BLACK. I’ve been thinking in my heart about their safety and everyday life and PRAY they don’t run into the police. Any Small Interaction could lead to another #georgefloyd. There needs to be a change. We must speak out our frustrations. We are angry and just want to feel SAFE again in our streets. PROTECTED. Speak up and let’s continue to march for the black sisters and brothers cause we matter. Rachel K

Let’s all pray for safety for Rachel K’s brother’s and all other Africans in the US following the ugly scenes of what is transpiring in Donald Trump’s land.

