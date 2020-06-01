Ruth Myles Ngendo drops ‘Matidde’ visuals, Madrat and Chico feature

Uganda keeps giving in terms of new talent and Ruth Myles Ngendo is one of the newest singers to grace the music world. In the visuals for her new song titled ‘Matidde’, comedy duo Madrat and Chico feature.

Ruth Myles Ngendo, real name Nabakka Ruth was born on 28th November 1996. She is a Ugandan R&B and Zouk musician who sings in Luganda and English. She began her career in 2017 under the wings of a music writer John Kay, producer Josh Wonder (Maroon Records) and producer Brian Beats (Beats House).

She was signed in November 2019 by gVisions Media label under which she produced her first song Mpita. With another song Obudde, all you can see and hear is a raising star.

Ruth Myles Ngendo just released her second project under her new management gVisions Media titled Matidde and it is something to give her increasing fans hope that the future is bright.

Her vocal ability and zeal in Matidde produced by Nessim) enables her to make a firm step onto the music scene. The lyrics as well are mature for an artiste of her stature.

Besides a creative script, Ruth Myles Ngendo’s visuals for her song Matidde feature renown comedy duo Madrat and Chico who play the role as Ruth’s lovers. The video was filmed by Noisy Pricha and edited by gVisions Media.

