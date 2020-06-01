Swangz Avenue maintains that American 5 time Grammy nominee Rapper Rick Ross will perform in Uganda this year despite the current worrying COVID-19 period.

According to a statement released by Swangz Avenue, Rick Ross will be able to perform at the Uganda Benefit concert which is slated to happen this year post COVID-19.

It’s official now 🤞!! @RickRoss is coming to Uganda 🇺🇬 this year for the Uganda Benefit Concert 💃🕺. Stay tuned on our social media platforms for more details.#RickRossUganda @talentafrica @MalembeLife https://t.co/DRISCdtf2R pic.twitter.com/d8sVyJ05db — Swangz Avenue (@Swangz_Avenue) June 1, 2020

The concert organized by CTI Africa is aimed at supporting health workers in Kampala, Uganda by re-igniting the Ugandan spirit and culture as they share hope in appreciation of the health workers for their hard work.

Rick Ross is a Rapper and Entrepreneur. He was the first artist signed to P. Diddy’s Ciroc Entertainment. He founded his own music label, Maybach Music Group, in 2009. He is a 5 time Grammy Award Nominee and his Gold Rose song featuring Drake was nominated as Best Hip Hop song in the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The Benefit Uganda concert is jointly produced by Uganda’s top promoters Swangz Avenue, Talent Africa and Malembe.

After everything Uganda and the rest of the world has battled for the past couple of months, we thought what better way could there be to remind us that we are stronger together. Julius Kyazze | CEO Swangz Avenue

The fixed dates have not yet been communicated but at least we know it is being planned to happen this year. We shall keep you updated on the preparations going into the concert.

Read Also: Music Business | Swangz Avenue seal Sony deal for Vinka