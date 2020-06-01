We’re not enemies, I respect Diamond very much – Tanasha Donna reveals

Very soon, we could be witnessing Diamond Platnumz and his ex-baby mama Tanasha Donnah Oketcho getting back together after the latter’s revelation of how they’re no longer enemies anymore.

Tanasha, the Kenyan Radio personality-turned-Singer disclosed how she is having a harmonious relationship with her baby daddy following their bitter break up a few months ago.

The Sawa singer opened up about her current relationship with Diamond as she explained how they accord respect to each other as desired while they co-parent to ensure their son Naseeb Junior gets the required parental love.

Right now I have healed, me and the father of my son we are okay, we are in talking terms. We are not enemies, we are in communication for our son and I respect him very much and everyone that he works with. Tanasha Donna

This was during an interview where Ms. Donna disclosed that she blocked and unfollowed Diamond and the WCB family on social media because she has a weakness of overreacting.

Tanasha also hinted on the fact of how she would like to have three more kids in the near future as she opened up on the possibilities of dating again.

Read Also: “I was to perform in Uganda then COVID-19 happened Diamond’s ex-lover” – Tanasha