DJ Ciza features Cosign and Vyper Ranking on ‘Karekye’ | VIDEO

On ‘Karekye’, DJ Ciza links up with Cosign and budding dancehall singer Vyper Ranking for a blend of Afro-beat and Dancehall sounds. The visuals for the song are out now!

Karekye, the audio, was released sometime in January this year and plans to shoot and release the visuals were hindered by the global outbreak of the Coronavirus which also affected the music business in Uganda.

Cosign and DJ Ciza

With the lockdown that has lasted about 70 days being lifted in phases, there is hope that business will soon return to normal and several entertainers have started releasing the projects which had been halted in recent months.

Vyper Ranking | Photo by Fa Platnum

One of those is the Karekye which was produced by B.I.T and mastered by Nexo. The video was directed by Israel Denis and it’s a vibe for days. Take a look below:

