With soothing words that would never leave any female the same, GNL Zamba relays his Luga-flow rap prowess on his new song dubbed ‘Dear Hiphop’ as he tells the tale of his Hiphop journey.

In the new song, Zamba carefully caresses his lyrics onto the easy flowing beats as he tells the tale of how he met Hiphop as a young boy and how the unending love story has been to-date.

GNL Zamba gives the street credit to most of the pioneers of the Hiphop genre in Uganda including Lyrical G, Babaluku, Navio, Sylvester and Abramz, Lumiz, Mulekwa, among others.

The Baboon Forest Entertainment CEO is back and the music industry must welcome back the King. Dear Hiphop continues to prove what a lyrical surgeon Zamba is and that he deserves the Luga-flow throne.

Take a listen as you master the lyrics of the new song in the lyrics video below:

