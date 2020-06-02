Mun G drops new song dubbed ‘Ontwala Speed’ | AUDIO

Hilarious as always, Kunta Kinte CEO Matovu Mungi a.k.a Mun G is here with yet another comic song dubbed ‘Ontwala Speed’.

‘Ontwala Speed’ is translated to mean ‘You’re Rushing Me’ or ‘You’re Taking Me Speedily’. It is a popular phrase downtown lately as it’s widely used by the omuntu wawansi.

Just like in Bintwala, the rapper sings about the current COVID-19 period on Ontwala Speed as he explains how his lover is rushing him into making decisions he is not really ready for.

The song was produced by Baru. The beats are not so new to a Dancehall music lover’s ears but they were beautifully alternated to create such a danceable song. Listen to it below:

Read Also: Mun G features his son and Museveni in hilarious ‘Bintwala’ visuals