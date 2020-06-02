As fun-loving revelers are bracing themselves for the biggest post COVID-19 Uganda Benefit concert where 5 times Grammy nominee American Rapper Rick Ross is slated to perform, some have started criticizing the idea.

Among the notable critics is dancehall singer Derrick Ddungu alias Rickman who recently revealed how he had a dream while collaborating with American star singer Drake and German-based Ugandan songstress Melissa Mulungi.

Melissa Mulungi

The Okilinamu Obuzibu singer has a problem with Rick Ross coming to +256 as he is of the thought that all the money that will be injected in flying in the American star would have been paid to local artists for an all-star local concert in support for healthcare workers.

This comes just a day after Swangz Avenue confirmed that Rick Ross will be performing in Uganda before the end of this year.

Rickman

Rickman sub-tweeted a German-based a Ugandan songstress Melissa Mulungi who pointed out that the money to fly in Rick Ross would rather do so much if it were given to the local artists.

And local artists will be paid with exposure. Rickman

