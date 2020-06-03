Betina Namukasa faces eviction after the expiration of a month’s notice

De Nu Eagles singer Betina Namukasa is living a puzzling lifestyle after her one-month eviction notice which was issued to her by her landlord in April expired amidst the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

The Akabaasa singer opened up about her troubles in an interview as she narrated her ordeal following the current situation where people are restricted from shifting or visiting different areas in fear of spreading COVID-19.

When asked why she was issued with the eviction notice during the deadly pandemic, she reasoned that her landlord told her how he wanted to renovate the house.

She went ahead to disclose that she is not being evicted out of the rental because of failure to pay her arrears as she explained that she has always paid her rent on time.

Namukasa, however, pleaded to her landlord to excuse her until the Head of State completely lifts the lockdown so that she collects some cash and vacate his premises.

