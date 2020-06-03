Eddy Kenzo Named Among Billboard’s Top 15 Sub-Saharan African Artists

Eddy Kenzo might be helplessly stuck in Cote d’Ivore but he is one of the Top 15 Artistes in Sub-Saharan Africa based on global views according to a list that was released by Billboard.

Since winning the BET Viewers Choice Award in 2015, Edrisa Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo has never been the same. He has developed as an artiste, released several hit songs, won several awards and performed on the big stages across the world.

The Big Talent Entertainment CEO is currently stuck in Ivory Coast as Uganda doesn’t allow flights into the country amidst the COVID-19 pandemic but that hasn’t stopped him from winning awards and being recognized.

On a list seen by this website, the Tweyagale singer fits comfortably among the top music icons on the African continent on the list of Top 15 Sub-Saharan African Artists based on global views.

The list topped by Nigeria’s Burna Boy also has other top African artistes in Diamond Platnumz, Davido, Wizkid, Fally Ipupa, Tekno, Mr. Eazi, Harmonize, Yemi Alade, Joe Boy. Kenzo is the only Ugandan on the list.

The list was compiled with data from the listed artistes over the period of the last 20 years (since 2000).

Congratulations to daddy Aamal. Keep waving the Ugandan flag high!

