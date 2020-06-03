I can’t date Ronald Mayinja, he is fit to be my grandpa – Rachael Namiiro

Singer Rachael Namiiro has disregarded rumors relating her to being involved in a romantic affair with singer Ronald Mayinja citing how the veteran musician is old enough to be her grandfather.

Namiiro opened up about the allegations following the reports that were in circulation, pinning the two of being in a hidden relationship ever since their photos of them tight marking each other went viral.

While speaking in an interview Bukedde TV’s Sseguya, Namiiro distanced herself from the rumors as she explained that she highly respects Mayinja and can’t fall in love with him.

I can’t fall in love with Ronald Mayinja. He is a grown-up man. He can even give birth to me. In fact, I take him as my grandpapa and he is fit to be my grandfather. I’ve grown-up listening and watching Ronald Mayinja’s music so I give him his deserved respect and I can’t date him. Rachael Namiiro

She went ahead to note that she is only friends with Mayinja and that their relationship is always based on work-related issues and nothing much as critics allege.

#Ekyenkya:Olugambo Posted by Bukedde TV on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Rachael Namiiro is mostly remembered as the singer whose skirt fell to the ground leaving her undergarments exposed while performing with Eddy Yawe during Bobi Wine’s Kyarenga concert n 2018.

