People tend to ignore real rappers globally – Jim Nola MC

Kawempe-based rapper, Jim Nola MC is of the mind that real rappers are always somehow ignored world wide as the other not so talented ones are praised.
The self-styled ‘Son of Najjuma’ spoke out about real rappers not being recognized in the Hip-hop music genre commercially during an interview reasoning that he googled about it.
He gave his view after he was questioned why he has been an underground rapper for a very long period of time.
He, however, turned optimistic stating that in the future he will be recognized commercially in showbiz when his luck and blessings open up.
I also googled about why have so far failed to be recognized and found out that globally real rappers tend to be ignored.
However, I am pretty certain that in the future I will soon be recognized and given the hype that I deserve.Jim Nola MC
