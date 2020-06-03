People tend to ignore real rappers globally – Jim Nola MC

Kawempe-based rapper, Jim Nola MC is of the mind that real rappers are always somehow ignored world wide as the other not so talented ones are praised.

The self-styled ‘Son of Najjuma’ spoke out about real rappers not being recognized in the Hip-hop music genre commercially during an interview reasoning that he googled about it.

He gave his view after he was questioned why he has been an underground rapper for a very long period of time.

He, however, turned optimistic stating that in the future he will be recognized commercially in showbiz when his luck and blessings open up.

I also googled about why have so far failed to be recognized and found out that globally real rappers tend to be ignored. However, I am pretty certain that in the future I will soon be recognized and given the hype that I deserve. Jim Nola MC

VIDEO: Catching up with the super talented rapper Jim Nola Mc.

