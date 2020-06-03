Sheebah Karungi jumps on Crysto Panda’s ‘Kyoyina Omanya’ (Remix)

Everything seems to be going good for Crysto Panda this year and just after welcoming a newborn daughter, Sheebah Karungi has jumped onto the remix of his banger dubbed ‘Kyolina Omanya’.

NTV presenter-turned-singer Crysto Panda, real name Herbert Kityamuweesi, keeps on soaring his position in the music ranks. After a good streak with a couple of songs in recent months, he secured the services of Sheebah on the remix of one of his songs.

Sheebah Karungi has been a Kingmaker of sorts, making collaborations with lesser known musicians who have later turned into top acts like Beenie Gunter and Ykee Benda.

‘Kyolina Omanya’ is a song that has been trending all through the lockdown period. It could be because of the popular wording that’s used by the Omuntu Wawansi but also, the dance strokes in the visuals have made it viral.

It must have attracted the TNS queen who decided to add her voice to the song and create a remix (produced by Artin Pro) that might also grow on most local music lovers in coming weeks. Take a listen below:

