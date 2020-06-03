Sheilah Gashumba questions Drake’s ability to fill up Namboole

City socialite and digital influencer Sheilah Carol Gashumba is back to her ways of criticizing international stars as she questions whether Canadian multi-award-winning Rapper Drake can fill Namboole.

The former NTV presenter posed the question on her Twitter account just two-days after Swangz Avenue revealed that they’re to fly in American rapper Rick Ross for the Uganda Benefit Post COVID-19 concert.

Can Drake fill Namboole? Sheilah Gashumba

Can drake fill namboole? — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) June 2, 2020

Her question also follows an event where European-based Ugandan artists Rickman and Melissa Mulungi advised Swangz to organize a local all-star concert instead of jetting in the Maybach Music rapper.

For those who have been following Sheilah for long, you have at least ever come across her posts where she has always downplayed the issue of bringing international stars in the +256.

At certain times, she has predicted flops for some of the international artists who are always brought in at different events. Whatever the case, do you think Drake or Rick Ross can fill up Namboole?

Read Also: Rickman dreams recording a collabo with Canadian Rapper Drake