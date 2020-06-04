50 Cent, Mayweather and Trump are my ideal partners – Alicia Bosschic

Renown city digital influencer and social event hostess Alicia Bosschic, born Alicia Kembabazi, left her followers hanging in the balance when she stated the qualities of her ideal love partner.

Alicia stunned NBS TV UnCut viewers and chocked the male gender who had interest in dating her by disclosing that only men in the calibers of American rapper 50 Cent, boxer Floyd Mayweather and president Donald Trump stand a chance of winning her heart.

Alicia Bosschich continued to make bragging statements of how she is a loaded socialite with lots of investments around town and liquid cash which she has earned from her own sweat.

If you want to date me, you have to make sure that you’re loaded because I’ve worked for my own money. In order for you to stand a chance of winning my heart, you must be certain that you’re richer than the likes of 50 Cent, Floyd Mayweather, and maybe Donald Trump because he can be able to take me to State House. Alicia Bosschic

In the same interview, Alicia Bosschic distanced herself from being a slay queen and prostitute reasoning that she is not in Bad Black’s league.

She went on to explain that the public views her in that manner just because she loves being sexy and wearing skimpy outfits which leaves men confused.

