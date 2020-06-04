It’s All Love: Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool’s sons spend quality time together

Their dads have had a beef spanning for almost two decades but Solomon Kampala Kyagulanyi and Alpa Thierry Ssali bond so well and they enjoy each other’s company.

Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool are two artistes who have remained relevant in the local music industry for over 20 years. Add Chameleone and you make what most local music lovers refer to as the ‘Big Three’.

Their music journey started off as friends who later clashed as Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool stood together to fight the then very stubborn Chameleone. They released a couple of hit songs together attacking the latter.

Where It All Started: Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone

The Bebe-Bobi union, however, didn’t last long either as they split bitterly, something that resulted into a rivalry that has seen them even exchange fists and stage music battles.

With all the rivalry even getting deeper as divergent political ideologies come to play, Bobi and Bebe’s sons care the least about their fathers’ battles.

Solomon Kampala and Alpha Thierry have always revealed how they are best of friends who even visit each other whenever they feel like. They also spend much time together hanging out with their other friends.

New photos that are circulating on social media show the two celebrity teens posing for photos and selfies together, smiling and seemingly enjoying each other’s company.











Read Also: Bobi Wine’s son Solomon Kampala claims to be the ‘real G.O.A.T’