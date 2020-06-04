Da Mighty Family comedian and fiancee welcome bouncing baby girl

Comedian Sammy of the Mighty family comedy duo and his wife welcomed a beautiful bouncing baby girl on Wednesday night.

The couple announced the birth of their first child on social media after

the comedian had also shared photos of his fiancee’s baby bump.

The pair immediately named their new bundle of joy Princess Lara.

But God above all the battles is won. Welcome, Princess Lara (Ralah). Comedian Sammy

But God above All the battles is Won welcome princess Lara👑👑 Posted by Da Mighty Family 256 on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

The comedian has also joined a number of celebrities who have welcomed babies during this COVID-19 lockdown period including Crysto Panda, Juliana Kanyomozi, Henry Tigan, Weasel among others.

Congratulations Sammy ad family!

Read Also: It’s A Boy! Juliana Kanyomozi welcomes son