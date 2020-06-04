I write two songs everyday – Ykee Benda lining up music marathon

As soon as life goes back to normal, if it ever does, the Ugandan music industry will be filled with so much music as several artistes including Ykee Benda promise a music marathon.

During the lockdown, which has lasted over 70 days, everyone has been trying to figure out how to adjust their lives to suit the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine situation.

Everyone has been affected by the lockdown in one way or another and for musicians, it is a time they would never have imagined before. Not being able to perform for large crowds yet it’s how most of them earn a living.

Despite the harsh times, some artistes have been trying to stay creative, spending late nights at the studios. One of those is Ykee Benda who now reveals that he has produced so much music that awaits release.

GNL Zamba and Ykee Benda at Mpaka Records studios

The Mpaka Records CEO revealed that he has been writing a song or two each day and there is a lot of music he can’t wait to release. He went on to note how he has a good ear for music and how he’ll forever be his fans’ favorite.

I write a song or two everyday!! There’s a lot more music coming your way my fans and if u have a good ear for music. I’m forever gonna be your favorite. Ykee Benda

Some of the Ugandan artistes that have managed to release a song every month for a full year before include Bebe Cool and Vinka. They, however, never got into another year with the same trend. Red flag?

We’ll see how Ykee Benda does his thing. As music consumers, we are always eager to listen to new stuff and we can’t wait to hear what the Boy So Tender has to offer.

