Pallaso links up with Zex Bilangilangi on ‘Wikid’ | VIDEO ALERT

We know the world is falling apart but good music is still being released. Zex Bilangilangi of the Ratata fame is back with yet another banger dubbed Wikid on which he features Pallaso.

“My baby you are wikid, you are wikid and madder…” So goes the chorus to this brand new song that you might hear and watch play much on your favorite radio and TV station.

On the song produced by Artin Pro, Firebase affiliate Zex Bilangilangi features Team Good Music’s Pallaso to create such good sound that you will put on replay.

Zex Bilangilangi has been favored highly and the music industry has received him with open arms. His Ratata song is arguably one of the biggest songs this year. With Wikid, he is destined for a good streak.

The video was directed by Jah Live:

