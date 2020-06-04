Twinkle Stars group C.E.O and talent manager Emma Carlos Mulondo is of the idea that talent management is no longer profitable as it used to be a few years ago.

The renown artists’ manager spoke his mind while sharing photos of him chilling with 8-year-old rapper Fresh Kid and his dad. As a result, a question popped up inquiring if he had agreed on a partnership with the artists.

The question was asked based on last year’s reports which made rounds pinning him towards showing interest in managing the then hot rapper.

While responding to this website, Emma Carlos replied noting that talent management in the local music business is no longer profitable as back in the day.

He furthermore stressed that developing content production capabilities is the future and talent management is now just a leverage.

Developing content production capabilities, content is the Future, Talent management not profitable anymore, maybe for leverage. Imagine the investment in grenade so far, does that brand bring back the returns? Emma Carlos

Emma Carlos Mulondo is highly credited for nurturing some household names on the local music scene including Coco Finger, Wafagiyo Girls, Kalifah AgaNaga and also part of the Goodlyfe crew among others.

