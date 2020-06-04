Tanasha Donna accuses Diamond Platnumz of being a ‘deadbeat’ dad

Fresh reports coming through concerning Diamond Platnumz and his ex-lover Tanasha Donna reveal how the latter accuses the former of being a ‘deadbeat’ dad.

The claims popped up after the former radio presenter-cum-singer appeared in an interview with Flex Odiwour alias Jalang’o on a radio station in Kenya revealing how Diamond doesn’t support their child financially ever since they part ways in March.

Tanasha explained that she is currently raising their son on her own and doesn’t want anything concerning with the Wasafi Classic Baby boss.

I have been doing it all on my own, to be honest. I will be 100% honest with you. I’m very real and I’m not gonna say something that is not the case with all the respect I have for him. I don’t have any bad blood with him. He is not supporting and I’m doing it on my own and I don’t need his support, to be honest. I’m raising my son just fine and there is nothing that boy lacks in his life. Tanasha Donna

Last year when Tanasha opened up about being pregnant for Diamond, South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan warned her to get ready to be a single parent as she branded Diamond a ‘deadbeat’ dad.

