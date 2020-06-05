Abryanz defends Ofwono Opondo’s fashion sense after online criticism

Having seen the Executive Director of the Media Centre Ofwono Opondo’s fashion sense being criticized, renown Fashionista Ahumuza Brian a.k.a Abryanz arose in the politician’s defense.

It isn’t the first time that Ofwono Opondo’s style and fashion sense is being criticized on the internet. He rarely gives attention to what he dresses, or if he does, the attention isn’t as attentive.

The case was the same when NBS TV shared a photo of Ofwono Opondo and Justine Lumumba while on the station’s Frontline show. In the caption, Twitter users were urged to rate his fashion style.

Dressed in a sky blue striped V-neck shirt and navy blue suspenders, Ofwono stood no chance of survival at the mercy of the meme-happy Twitter users.

They dove, head first, into the pool of trolls and picked whatever they could find against the politician and filled it in the reply section of the tweet. Opondo was only saved by Abryanz who defined his style as “comfortable and happy“.

In an initial tweet, the Abryanz Fashion Collection boss quoted NBS TV’s tweet and said, “Fashion is Freedom of Expression.”

Fashion is Freedom of Expression. https://t.co/2Yn6YVcTQn — Abryanz (@AbryanzOfficial) June 4, 2020

In a another tweet in which a twitter user mocked Opondo, Abryanz defended the politician’s fashion sense adding, “Man is dressed comfortably and happy.”

I guess we now leave it to you to tell us. Would you ever rock Ofwono Opondo’s muzungu tapama?

Read Also: Abryanz applauds Oliver Nakakande’s poise and integrity after attack