Ugandan musicians Ang3lina and Derrick Dungu a.k.a Rickman Manrick have joined several other celebrities all over the world in condemning racism and hate.

The move follows protests against racism sparked off by the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25th 2020.

Floyd died at the knee of Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, who knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes while handcuffed, face down in the street.

In a challenge on social media, diaspora-based Ugandan artistes Ang3lina, real name Angela Nabuufu and Rickman Manrick both pledged “to continue opposing racism and hate.”

Thank you 💙I pledge to continue opposing racism and hate. Join me by nominating at least 5 to do the same. @DjAludah @Senoritah4 @hellaugandans @IAmJoshRuby @DJTANNAH https://t.co/IHm7BXisZh — That Girl From 🇺🇬 (@Ang3linababy) June 5, 2020

Thank you 💙I pledge to continue opposing racism and hate. Join me by nominating at least 5 to do the same. @OtedolaSP @MisterBoldwood @jerryjones99 @Senoritah4 @Ang3linababy https://t.co/wYSuyknPpc — Rickman Manrick (@RickmanManrick) June 5, 2020

Across the world, musicians and actors like Ariana Grande, Ellen Page, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Emily Ratajkowski, Nick Cannon have all taken part in protests against Floyd’s killing.

Comedians Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart who have recently condemned racism also attended the first memorial for George Floyd held in Minneapolis on June 4th.

