Youthful NBS TV news anchor Canary Mugume opened up about his relationship with Sasha Ferguson and the rumors which alleged that he is the father to Sasha’s pair of twins.

The once Runway Model completely denied fathering the twins before he revealed how they belong to a friend of his whom he has known for quite a long time.

I’m not a Ssalongo. However, I would love to become one someday. Canary Mugume

Canary Mugume continued to spill more details about his romantic life when he explained that he has been dating Sasha Ferguson for six years.

I’ve been dating Sasha Ferguson for six years and most on social media know it. Canary Mugume

He went ahead to completely trash the rumors of having been dumped by Sasha Ferguson noting that they’re happily enjoying life and the beautiful moments together.

Canary Mugume also narrated his life-inspiring story giving a brief history of how his career started from way back when he used to read news on Radio West from primary five up to senior one.

He added that he was inspired by the legendary UBC news anchor, the late Bale Francis.

