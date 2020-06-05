Sulabada High Skul C.E.O Michael Mukwaya a.k.a Mikie Wine has disclosed how he holds no beef with Gagamel Entertainment boss Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool but only disagrees with some of his ideologies.

Mikie Wine opened up about his relationship with Bebe Cool in a phone call interview with Spark TV while narrating how Bobi Wine’s son Solomon Kampala and Bebe Cool’s Alpha Ssali have been friends since childhood.

During the same interview, the Kati Mbu Ki singer revealed how he doesn’t hold any bad blood with Bebe Cool but only disagrees with some of his ideologies.

Solomon and Alpha have been friends since childhood because they went to the same schools. So they got used to each other and always met on a daily basis. However, I don’t have any problem with Bebe Cool regarding our relationship but I only disagree with some of his ideologies Mikie Wine

He also talked about their last peaceful meet up when they met at a certain hangout and greeted each other without anything happening wrong or exchanging insults.

