Drama ensued at Next Media when veteran media personality Karitas Karisimbi lost her cool and walked out of studio during the NxtTransit show after Ronnie McVex likened her hair to that of ‘mizigo’ women.

This was after the two got involved in a heated debate when Ronnie said that it’s okay to tell a lady that she is ugly, something that she found offensive.

As if that wasn’t enough, while pointing directly at her, Ronnie went on to use Karitas’ hair as an example of some of the hairstyles plaited by ‘mizigo’ women – a statement that broke all hell loose.

Ronnie’s words rubbed Karitas the wrong way as she boldly told him how he didn’t pay any penny to plait her hair and eventually walked off the show leaving him questioning what wrong he had done.

With the video clip now trending, Karitas through her Twitter account has called out Ronnie to apologize to her, describing how the fellow presenter crossed the line.

So today during #NxtTransit on @nxtradioug @RonnieMcVex said "it's ok to tell a lady she is ugly", I found it very offensive. Then pointing at me he goes "it's like saying your hair looks like hair done by mizigo women" how dare he!! He has to apologise #alinecrossed #respect — Karitas Karisimbi (@KaritasKarisim2) June 5, 2020

