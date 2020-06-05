Navio drops ‘Bangi’ visuals featuring Flex d’Paper and Daddy Andre

Widely recognized as the most exposed Rapper across East Africa, Navio features another talented rapper Flex d’Paper and super Producer and Singer Daddy Andre on his latest release dubbed ‘Bangi’.

There are not many times before that a collective with such vivid and varying Ugandan talent has come together on one project.

Navio with the Top selling Ugandan Album of the year so far, “Strength In Numbers”, has literally been trending throughout the last few months. If it wasn’t the album and it’s impact, it was the energetic performances on the Saturday TV Shows or hosting the first ever Online Launch Concert done in Africa.

Daddy Andre and Flex d’Paper’s rise to notoriety has been one way… UP! They have gained ground in unpredictable ways with Andre becoming a household name and Flex achieving the Video of the Year accolade at the UG Hip Hop Awards.

“Bangi” is Navio’s first official single of the year and the first to be pushed after the album “Strength In Numbers” has come out. The song was produced by Icon Studio’s own Mio Made.

Sasha Vybz who is the most sought after Director in EA right now- outdid himself in the video, with Pineapple Bay for the first time in Lake Victoria acting as the backdrop for this amazing video. The MV Vanessa was the boat that was featured and the waves of Lake Victoria around her bow made for a quality ride that could be felt in the video.

Read Also: SA’s Mafikizolo, Cindy Sanyu, Pallaso, Navio, Kenneth Mugabi set for Club Beatz finale