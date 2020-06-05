Despite the bickering and physical fights that have existed for almost two decades, Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool have love for each other deep inside their hearts according to Pastor Wilson Bugembe.

One of the longest standing showbiz rivalries in Uganda is between renown singers Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine. The two former friends have called each other all sorts of things, thrown a couple of punches at each other and even battled it out on stage.

Despite the deep rivalry between them, their wives and children have remained friends. Zuena Kirema and Barbie Kyagulanyi have often showed off how they are in constant communication with each other.

Their children have also always partied together and currently, there are photos of Bobi’s son Kampala Solomon Kyagulanyi and Bebe’s son Alpha Thierry Ssali chilling together.

Bobi Wine’s son Kampala Solomon and Bebe Cool’s son Alpha Thierry after a swim

During an interview with NBS TV, Light The World Church Ministries leader Pastor Wilson Bugembe commended the act of the singers’ families not being involved in their battles.

The Nansana-based church pastor noted that it’s good to see that the children are friends because they have to write their own life story independent of their fathers’ differences.

It is good if we don’t carry our battles to the next generation. It is very good of those kids, let them write their own story. Pastor Wilson Bugembe on Kampala Solomon and Alpha Thierry being friends

Pastor Wilson Bugembe

Bugembe further revealed how he doesn’t believe that Bobi and Bebe hate each other so much to the point of celebrating each other’s death and that they have love for each other deep in their hearts.

So you mean if one of the two artistes died, the other wouldn’t weep? You think he would jubilate about it? Deep down, they are brothers. They fought battles together. I don’t think they hate each other. Pastor Wilson Bugembe on the Bobi Wine vs Bebe Cool rivalry

Read Also: Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool’s sons spend quality time together