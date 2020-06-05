According to Faisal Seguya a.k.a Rabadaba, music required so much hard work back in the day but right now, a good artiste only needs to understand the dynamics of social media.

Rabadaba, who is an Actor and Singer, rose to fame on the Ugandan scene in 2009 with the release of songs like Bwekiri, Mukyamu, and Oli Mubi. A few years ago, however, his fame hit a dip that he is yet to break out of.

While appearing on Next Radio, the smiley singer noted that music has changed so much of late. He revealed that back then, an artiste was required to work so hard to create and promote his music.

In comparison to today, Rabadaba says that artistes need to adapt to the social media trend because it is how they can sell their brands and music currently.

We were not social media artistes. We were not about what you post on Instagram. We were about the music, we were abut making songs. That was the big deal but these days it’s all about social media. So, as an artiste, definitely, you have to adapt because that’s what is on. Rabadaba

During and interview on Urban TV’s 527 show in December 2019, Rabadaba promised that 2020 was to be the year he would release most of the music that he has been producing in recent years.

Not much has, however, been done in line of his pledge but you cannot blame him because the whole world halted for a moment as the fight against COVID-19 continues.

We hope he is ready to bless our speakers when the whole pandemic is over. One thing we have never doubted of him is his talent.

