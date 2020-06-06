Giovanni Kremer Kiyingi drops 4-track ‘CHENGI’ EP

Ugandan multi-instrumentalist, Singer, and Songwriter Giovanni Kremer Kiyingi finally released his much anticipated four-track stunning ‘CHENGI’ EP offering a new wave of sound in the music industry.

From his first song on the EP titled Kama Dudu, Giovanni Kremer Kiyingi sings about enjoying life and encouraging people to be happy no matter what the current situation around the world.

While speaking to this website, Giovanni Kiyingi described the inspiration behind his new projects saying he was inspired by what happens around him, life in general, and career as he struggles to make it through to the mainstream media.

The EP is more like an introduction of himself to the world. It’s meant to make people understand who Giovanni Kiyingi truly is while also showcasing his versatility.

The ‘CHENGI’ EP has songs like;

Kama Dudu She Ma Good Vibes Obaddewo Mu Bibatu Bye

