I AM BACK! – Jackie Chandiru drops moving ‘Quarantine’ visuals

Former Blu*3 singer Jackie Chandiru has bounced back with a brand new track dubbed Quarantine accompanied with moving visuals.

Jackie Chandiru used the current situation of the novel Coronavirus pandemic where nations went under lockdown and quarantined victims who tested positive of the deadly COVID-19 disease to compose her latest track.

The track is Chandiru’s first jam of the year since she was secretly flown out of the country by her dutch husband Nol Van Vliet to seek treatment following abuse of drugs in 2019.

Earlier this same year, she was rumored to have pitched camp in Kenya following a picture she shared on her socials showing off her new engagement ring.

The audio was produced at E.J records whereas the video was shot and directed by Enos Olik and back-up dancers who featured in the video are the Deedance Initiative.

