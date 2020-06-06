Next Media’s NxtTransit main show host Ronnie McVex has declined to apologize to his co-host Karitas Karismbi following an outburst that the two got involved in on Friday.

The two media personalities clashed during the show when Ronnie claimed that its okay to tell a lady that she looks ugly and also likened Karitas Karismbi’s hairstyle to that of ‘mizigo’ women.

Ronnie’s statements left Karitas with a sour taste in the mouth and stormed out the studio and left him questioning if he had committed an offense.

Later on, Karitas took to her Twitter account and called out Ronnie to apologize to her, however, when Ronnie McVex crossed paths with her tweet, he asked if men lose their cool when they are called broke.

Guys, do we shout and explode when women call us broke even when we are rich in the heart?

Or even when they use it as an example?@KaritasKarisim2 needs to answer ya first as she talks of her apology. — Mr Good News (@RonnieMcVex) June 6, 2020

