Uganda’s legendary music group Afrigo Band announce online concert

Following the novel Coronavirus pandemic that has sent the world on its knees and brought about a halt on social events gatherings as well forcing artists to conduct online shows, Uganda’s legendary music group, Afrigo Band has also joined the trend.

The update comes through after the band that will be turning 50 years in 2024 announced an online concert that will be organized by Fezah entertainment.

The revelation was made through Fezah entertainment social media platforms where they disclosed that the show will happen on Sunday, 28th June, and the viewers will be charged a fee of Shs 10,000.

How about some old skool tunes from the legendary Afrigo band? Get your dancing shoes ready because all your favorite jams are on the menu. Sunday 28th June, we are on. Fezah

The show that will start at 8pm is to be Afrigo’s first online show since they released their eleven-track album featuring Jose Chameleone and sold it online last year.

