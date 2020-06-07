Chameleone and Daniella celebrate 12th Marriage Anniversary

Oozing all the sweet words, legendary singer Jose Chameleone jots down a lovely message for his wife Daniella Atim Mayanja as they celebrate the 12th year in their marriage.

On June 7th 2008, Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone redefined showbiz weddings when he outdid himself at a publicized wedding ceremony as he tied the knot with his longtime fiancee Daniella Atim Mayanja.

The singer’s wedding ceremony was one of the most flamboyant and lavish events of that year as they traveled in a private chopper from St. James Catholic Church, Biina to the reception at the luxurious Kampala Serena Hotel.

Flash forward, their marriage hasn’t been a bed of roses and being celebrities, most of their family secrets have managed to find their way into the media.

Nonetheless, Chameleone and Daniella are two lovers who only keep going stronger in their marriage which now makes twelve years. That’s quite a while especially for a top celebrity like the self-styled music Doctor.

To celebrate the anniversary, Chameleone wrote a touching message on his social media accounts as he described what a wonderful wife, and mother to his kids, Daniella has been through the years and how much proud of her he is.

Happy 12 Years Marriage anniversary Mama Abba. So many memories still roll in my mind. And am thankful that I found a friend who gave me her whole and together we made a beautiful family. Love you all. It’s all wishes for now but at least the reality we did. See you when lockdown is done. Happy anniversary my bestie. Thanks for being a strong Mother and a wonderful Wife. Jose Chameleone

Congratulations to the Mayanjas. We wish you more years of even greater memories and happiness.

