NBS TV apologizes for using ‘All Lives Matter’ theme on late night show

NBS TV has apologized to its viewers after using the “All Lives Matter” theme on their late night show – Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The station stirred backlash from social media when they mistakenly used the theme to highlight their solidarity with anti-racism movements following the death of George Floyd in the US.

NBS TV’s use of the phrase – branded on black T-shirts – clearly offended most of its viewers who felt that the station had grossly missed the point of the “black lives matter” mantra.

Did @nbstv do their research before printing out those T shirts? I think not pic.twitter.com/bVE9xWsrA2 — Mobile Planet 256 (@mobileplanet256) June 7, 2020

You can’t make this stuff up! A Ugandan TV @nbstv having all lives matter shirts on, proudly supporting white supremacy when black people are being killed and justice still far away. Educate educate! #BlackLivesMatter ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/9EZ7U9D0zO — Rosebell Kagumire (@RosebellK) June 7, 2020

NBSTv crew has no idea that the All Lives Matter is a slogan that's associated with criticism of the

Black Lives Matter movement. 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/iJsL4aVCjb — Mr.Engineer (@Am_Creezy) June 6, 2020

In an apology, the TV stated how it had “NOT” been their intention to offend both their local and international audience, before pledging to “do better”.

Tonight on #NBSSNL, we rubbed many of our viewers, local and international, the wrong way when our team moved to don t-shirts labelled "All Lives Matter." This was NOT our intention, and the outcome is far from what is expected of us. We shall do better. #BlackLivesMatter. read a tweet from NBS TV's official Twitter account

Tonight on #NBSSNL, we rubbed many of our viewers, local and international, the wrong way when our team moved to don t-shirts labelled "All Lives Matter."



This was NOT our intention, and the outcome is far from what is expected of us.



We shall do better.#BlackLivesMatter — NBS Television (@nbstv) June 6, 2020

The apology attracted mixed reactions from Ugandans as several insisted on how it was unnecessary.

Why the “All Lives Matter” slogan is perilous

“All Lives Matter” is believed to be misguided because it draws the focus away from the “Black Lives Matter” movement. It simply erodes the specificity on grievances being raised by Blacks.

Several people in the past have faced backlash over the use of the “all lives matter” phrase in the name of inclusion of all humans for the cause.

Former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton suffered backlash for saying that “all lives matter” in an African-American church in Missouri in June, 2015.

In case you need an explanation of why it should be #BlackLivesMatter instead of #AllLivesMatter. pic.twitter.com/0NOCh18zcJ — eli (@unfamiIiar) July 9, 2016

Mrs. Clinton was speaking at Christ the King United Church of Christ in Florissant, Mo. — only a few miles north of Ferguson, where a black teenager had been shot by a white police officer.

Fetty Wap also received a severe clapback from Black Twitter on July 7, 2016 when he joined in on the social commentary heightened by the police killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile. The rapper wrote in a deleted tweet; “My kids are Mixed…#AllLivesMatter.”

Controversial American rapper XXXTentacion (RIP) and Jennifer Lopez have also came under criticism for use of the “All Lives Matter” phrase.

