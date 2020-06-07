The Bad Black vs Alicia Bosschic war of words keeps taking new twists and turns and the latest we have is of the former alleging that MC Kats’ woes at Fame Lounge were caused by the latter’s bad luck.

How does someone’s bad luck get their friend fired from their jobs? That is the question everyone must be asking themselves right now but Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black knows exactly how it happened for MC Kats.

Last year, Edwin Katamba a.k.a MC Kats was involved in a battle with his former employers at Fame Lounge who accused him of failing to deliver to the expectations of the management and taking drinks and food on credit despite being paid.

It led to the cancellation of the events emcee’s contract with the Kololo-based hangout and according to Bad Black, Kats was fired due to the bad luck of his associate Alicia Bosschic.

Through her Snapchat, Bad Black revealed that Alicia signed a deal with MC Kats to host Celebrity Nights at Fame Lounge but due to her bad luck, Kats was fired even before a month on job.

In addition to the bad luck, Mama Jonah claims that Alicia lacked the art of business and was not creative enough hence the managers decided it wasn’t to continue.

The battle between both socialites started after Alicia Bosschic gave an example of Bad Black while referring to her as someone who is proud of living life like a prostitute something which she cannot be at any point in her life.

Read Also: “I don’t fear you, I’ll drag you to your level” – Alicia Bosschic threatens Bad Black