Anita Fabiola throws mega bash to celebrate 26th birthday (VIDEO)

Twenty six and counting, Anita Kyarimpa Fabiola celebrated another year added to her age on Sunday with a mega birthday bash where she hosted family and close friends.

Anita Fabiola in one word is FABOLOUS! Nobody can take that away from her. Her poise, character, beauty, talent, hard work, we could go all day with the compliments… Fabiola is a queen!

With all the above mentioned, however, she has just settled in her love life with a city tycoon known as Mark Ronald after a series of failed relationships.

Anita Fabiola and boyfriend Mark Ronald

On Sunday, social media was awash with Fabiola’s photos as her friends, fans and followers sent out their heartfelt birthday messages to the former NBS TV presenter.

As the messages flowed in, Fabioncy was celebrating the milestone at a party held at her boyfriend’s posh house in Munyonyo. She invited a lot of her close friends, some of those faces you probably have seen on Snapchat before.

Pomp and glamour it was at the party as the attendees respected the dress code. Cake, candy, flowers and gifts were plenty in place. In addition, there were performances from Swangz Avenue and Sony Music’s Azawi and Vinka.

Anita Fabiola and friends throw bash to celebrate her birthday Anita Fabiola organized a party to celebrate her birthday today. Her boyfriend and close friends attended. Azawi and Vinka performed.Please don't talk about social distancing 😎 Posted by Mbu on Sunday, June 7, 2020

Happy new age Fab!

