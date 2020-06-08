Azawi’s dress code at Fabiola’s party raises eyebrows

Budding Swangz Avenue songstress Azawi, real name Zawedde Priscilla, left her fans and followers with mixed reactions after the confusing outfit she decked at Anita Fabiola’s birthday party.

On Sunday 7th July 2020, Anita Fabiola added another year to her age. In celebration of the milestone, she threw a mega bash at her fiance’s posh home in Munyonyo.

Several of her friends were in attendance of the party which was characterized by pomp and glamour. There were also performances from Vinka and Azawi.

With a long white damaged T-shirt, white bikers, white stockings, white sneakers and black shades, Azawi was good to go as she performed at Fabiola’s birthday party in Munyonyo.

Her outfit, however, had many of her followers throwing shade as other praised her. We got some of the people’s reactions which we managed to grab off Twitter:

Azawi ka outfit keko https://t.co/ANrSpaipqK — Lizbae Kingpin👅 (@lizkaerunga) June 7, 2020

Others however, made a meal of it as they mocked, despised and trashed the Swangz Avenue songstress’ attire.

Fabiola aside, Azawi's stylist needs jail time — Cliff Siima Musiime (@cliffsiima) June 8, 2020

naye Azawi ka fasoni mukalabye 😂 https://t.co/bSQV5nkjfK — MindTendencies (@moses_mulijjo) June 7, 2020

What’s your say on Azawi’s fashion sense?

