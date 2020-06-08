Anita Fabiola might be with one in the oven after her bulged tummy left several of her followers guessing on whether to prepare their “Awws” and buy gifts for the baby shower in advance.

Fabiola and her boyfriend Mark Ronald have been roaming the world with trips to the city of love Paris and others. She was also gifted a brand new Mercedes Benz earlier this year.

She seems a happier woman, one that is proud of showing off her man regardless of critics pointing at it as a wrong move. She has shared videos of them snogging and enjoying other quality moments together.

We can easily state that Fabiola is settled now. The next question that has arose is about whether there is another life in her tummy. This started on Sunday after videos and photos which showed her with a bulged stomach.

We might say that that’s just some weight added to her body but knowing Fabiola so well, she is the type of woman who will notice any slight weight addition on her body and hit the gym the next minute.

Is that a Baby Bump? We cannot ascertain this but according to some of her followers, the videos and photos of her at her birthday party that are making rounds on social media suggest that she might be heavy with child.

On April 26th, Anita Fabiola opened up on her plans of having babies through her Twitter account. In a Tweet, she revealed how she wanted to have babies.

I want to have babies 🥰 — Anita Fabiola (@Anitahfabiola) April 26, 2020

Sources close to Fabiola, however, trash the rumors claiming that the former NBS TV presenter is pregnant. We shall keep watching how this goes and be sure to be informed when we find anything. We can’t handle another Juliana moment.

