Spice Diana 100k subscribers ‘richer’ as YouTube acknowledges her efforts

Now in the league of the few Ugandan YouTubers with over 100k Subscribers, Spice Diana can walk with her head high after receiving a Silver Play Button from YouTube.

The Silver Creator YouTube award is given to channels that reach or surpass 100,000 subscribers. It is a cleaner-looking flat designed metal plaque award featuring the channel’s name engraved on it.

Hajara Namukwaya a.k.a Spice Diana is a proud owner of the Silver Creator award which she received on Sunday afternoon having notched the 100k subscribers mark.

The excited Source Management singer rushed to her social media pages where she shared the good news with her followers. She posted photos of her happy self with the caption:

Hey family we got it our YOUTUBE Silver award is here, all the way from USA to Uganda. Thank you, my subscribers. keep subscribing we a closer to the Gold award. Spice Diana

Hey family we got it our YOUTUBE Silver award is here , all the way from 🇺🇸 to 🇺🇬 . Thank you my subscribers. keep subscribing 👇❤️ we are closer to the Gold award https://www.youtube.com/spicediana#KWATAWANO Posted by Spice Diana on Sunday, June 7, 2020

Spice Diana’s YouTube channel is now eligible to apply for a digital verification badge. She joins the likes of Rema Namakula, Jose Chameleone who were also awarded with Silver Awards.

They, however, lag far behind the likes of Eddy Kenzo and the Masaka Kids Africana who have the Gold Creator awards for surpassing the 1M subscribers mark.

Congratulations Spice!

Read Also: Spice Diana opens up on how she feels being compared to Sheebah Karungi