Bobi Wine, Nubian Li team up with All-stars on ‘Coronavirus Alert’ (Remix)

As the battle to fight the Coronavirus crisis goes on, Ugandan Singer-cum-Legislator Kyagulanyi Robert Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine joined forces with other Ugandan artistes on the remix of his viral Coronavirus Alert awareness song.

Despite several countries having eased their lockdown measures to resume with business, Bobi Wine and others artistes including Coco Finger, Karole Kasita, Nina Roz, Zex Inch Kumi Bilangilangi, Feffe Bussi, Kabako, Maureen Nantume, Mary Bata, Yung Mulo, Laxzy Movers continue to preach about the guidelines needed to be followed to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

At the moment as public transport has resumed with malls open, the Ministry of Health in Uganda announced 593 confirmed Coronavirus cases, 303 active cases and 82 recoveries with no death registered yet.

The audio of the song was produced by Sir. Dan Magic and video was shot and directed by Pympah Filmz and Emperor. Watch the video below:

