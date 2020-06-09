Cindy Sanyu blonde look leaves fans with mixed reactions

Even the King Herself has some subjects that doubt her decisions especially to do with her looks. Cindy Sanyu’s new blonde look left mixed reactions among her followers on social media.

Cinderella ‘Cindy’ Sanyu is a music legend, one the finest female musicians in the past so many years in Uganda. Several hits released, several awards won and a filled up maiden concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval recently.

What else would a female artiste in the +256 want? Looks? Probably, but again, she got the looks…a beautiful face with a cute smile, curvy body – Cindy has it all.

Perfect woman, right? Well, not exactly. She has some bad days too. We’ll skip her failed failed relationships for now since she has a Prince Charming in her life. Today we focus on her ‘confusing’ blonde look.

A photo of Cindy with blonde hair was shared on social media and the comment section had several people trolling her. Honestly, she looked confused in the photo.

Was she trying to look sexy? Was she looking for the face cam? Whatever it was, she might not have needed to release a photo like that. Regardless, we know she is a beautiful person. Next time better.

