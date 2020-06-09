Maj. Gen. Kasirye Ggwanga’s last involvements in the local music industry

A man of great character and zeal the late Maj. Gen. Kasirye Ggwanga was a top personality and a celeb of sorts in the Ugandan entertainment world. We look at some of his unforgettable moments in the industry.

Major General Samuel Wasswa Kasirye Gwanga (born in 1952) died on the morning of 9th June 2020 at Nakasero Hospital after several days in hospital.

He died on the day Uganda celebrates Heroes’ Day and indeed, he is a hero to many people. Reportedly, he has been ailing for close to a month under admission at the UPDF Senior Officers Diagnostic Centre based in Mbuya.

Maj. Gen. Ggwanga was later transferred to Nakasero Hospital where he died. He will be remembered for being among the soldiers that led Uganda to her liberation in 1985.

In his life, there are several moments in which he directly faced off with local entertainment personalities. We look at some of the most recent moments:

For starters, Maj. Gen. Kasirye Ggwanga was very vocal in revealing who his most favorite artistes were. Jose Chameleone and Bobi Wine always came top of his list. He acknowledged their talent, hard work and lifestyles.

In January 2019, Maj. Gen. Ggwanga faced off with singer Catherine Kusasira when the latter and a bunch of her drunk friends engaged his American-based son in a very bad argument in which they hurled insults at his boy.

Upon arrival at the scene, Kasirye joined the argument urging Kusasira’s crew to turn down the volume of the music in their car to which they declined. This forced the army man to pull out his firearm and shoot at the singer’s car leaving it with a punctured tyre. He immediately drove off with his son.

Rest In Peace Gen. Kasirye Ggwanga! pic.twitter.com/GtouROrw7a — MBU (@MBU) June 9, 2020

Consequently, he advised local celebrities to “be disciplined and very careful”, just at the time when the industry needed it. His words must have sunk deep in most artistes’ minds and influenced their reformation.

In March this year, during an interview, Maj. Gen. Kasirye Ggwanga questioned Bebe Cool’s importance to the NRM political party and his influence in music.

I know Chameleone and I’ve told you that he is my friend but Bebe Cool, what is so special about him? Of what importance or how can he even help NRM? To tell us about the Ghetto? You’re so stupid. Why did you grow up in the Ghetto? You ran away from home and you ended up growing up in the Ghetto. Maj. Gen. Kasirye Ggwanga

In January 2019, a local promoter known as Suudiman requested President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to reward Maj. Gen. Kasirye Ggwanga with a gold medal and recognize him as a hero for his contribution to the country.

Having died on Heroes’ Day, Maj. Gen. Kasirye Ggwanga’s life is one that was lived fully. We stand with his family and followers in these trying times. May his soul Rest In Peace!

Read Also: Suudiman wants president Museveni to reward Kasirye Ggwanga with a gold medal