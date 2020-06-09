How Herbert Skillz’s music is topping charts worldwide

Despite not being so heavily recognized in the Ugandan music industry, Herbert Skillz is a gem who is waving the black-yellow-red flag world over as his music continues to grow as his music tops various music charts internationally.

Herbert Skillz’s latest project dubbed ‘Successful Tropical House Cruises To Jamaica (2020 Reggae Lovers Edition)’, released by international Music Mogul Sean Kontractor and his Music Group, is comparable to an athlete winning a gold medal in the Olympics and once again Highlights Uganda as a force to be reckoned within the industry, this humble man is a true ambassador for Uganda and its talents.

Herbert Skillz has a song on the successful Album with Legend Wayne Wonder and Superstar Jethro Alonestar Sheeran (Ed Sheerans Cousin). The song titled ‘In My Arms’ was produced from Herbert Skillz’s Sound Makers Music studio here in Uganda.

The song and album is breaking records and topping charts world wide, already taking the top spot for a couple of streams on I tunes and Apple Music in many countries. The song is ahead in some charts with the likes of the legendary Bob Marley and Jamaican star Popcaan.

Herbert SKillz has worked with some international stars including Shatta Wale, DaBaby, Beenie Man, Elephant Man, King Tiger, Sizzla Kalonji, Don Yute, Tommy Lee Sparta, Royce 59, to name a few and of course Jethro Alonestar Sheeran and Wayne Wonder.

Herbert Skillz wrote the music score for the song ‘In my Arms’ and produced it, whilst Alonestar Sheeran and Wayne Wonder wrote the lyrics and sang the vocals.

The song is an exciting teaser and forerunner of what is to come on Herbertskillz and Alonestar’s own Album dubbed Sunshine and Rain which will be released in a few weeks’ time.

When asked how he achieves such excellence and respect in the international industry, Skillz said “good management and hard work, and working with professional people.” When asked about what else to expect this year, he said, “Watch this space, Alonestar and I have some massive tracks to release together yet with some huge features on them, so you wont be disappointed.”













‘Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica Reggae Lovers Edition 2020’ is available now on all music streaming sites.

